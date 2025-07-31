GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2,070.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 207,761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $464.23 million, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.10. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

