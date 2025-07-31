GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.56% of Ocugen worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.18. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 223.00% and a negative net margin of 1,271.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

