Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE CRS opened at $284.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.11. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $119.69 and a one year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

