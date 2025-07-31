Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $227,000 in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in BioNTech by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

BioNTech stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

