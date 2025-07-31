HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

IWP opened at $142.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $143.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

