HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 636 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $135.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

