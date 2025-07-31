HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of MLPA opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $54.53.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MLP ETF
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.