HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

