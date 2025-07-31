HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $649,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

