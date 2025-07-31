HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.