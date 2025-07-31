HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $42.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

