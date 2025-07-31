HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,290 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,940.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.