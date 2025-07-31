HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,666 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Celsius by 12.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 8.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 19.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at $50,353,502.80. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,917,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,135,190. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,974 shares of company stock worth $35,158,418 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

