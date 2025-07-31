HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,846 VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 60,054 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,412,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Price Performance

OUNZ opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.