Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 169.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $707,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 151.8% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 352,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 212,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.89% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.37%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.