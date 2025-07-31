Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – July 29th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Wayfair, and Lowe’s Companies are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for home renovation, maintenance, and enhancement. These firms include home centers, tool and hardware suppliers, building-material producers and specialized contractors. Investors often view them as proxies for housing market health and consumer spending on residential projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. 8,213,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,195,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.24. 1,864,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.02. 3,029,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

NYSE:W traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. 3,661,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.15. 1,037,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,803. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average of $232.14.

