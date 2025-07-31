Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 598 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

HYHG stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

