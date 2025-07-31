Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.