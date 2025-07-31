Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 169,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 93,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.