Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ichor by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ichor by 35.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

