INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INMB stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.34. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

INMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

