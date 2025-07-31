Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,439,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 342,272 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 339,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 271,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,104,000 after acquiring an additional 265,129 shares during the period.

PJAN stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

