Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $84,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $119.02 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $119.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01.

