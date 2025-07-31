Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,351 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.98% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $72,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 179,281 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

