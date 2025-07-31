Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $572.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

