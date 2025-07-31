Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 372,297 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 865,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.