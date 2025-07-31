Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,910 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,885,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,300 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.