Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,216,000 after purchasing an additional 329,270 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,115 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $72.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

