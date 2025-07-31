Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $259.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

