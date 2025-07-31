iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.37 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $111.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

