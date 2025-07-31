iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

