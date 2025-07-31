iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $79,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 507.2% during the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 165,825 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $581,000.

ICVT opened at $92.48 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

