iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after purchasing an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,207,000 after purchasing an additional 157,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.