iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

