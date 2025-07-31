iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
