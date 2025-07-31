iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

