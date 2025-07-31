iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.48% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $64,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $96.33 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

