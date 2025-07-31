iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.

IBDQ stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

