iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Cut by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $292.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

