iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.