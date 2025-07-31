iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 171.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 248.2% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,332,000 after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

