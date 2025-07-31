iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DVY stock opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.