iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Increased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.66 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.32.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

