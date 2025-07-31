iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,359,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 506.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

