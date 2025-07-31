iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,496,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371,122 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,912,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $247.95 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $250.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.42. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

