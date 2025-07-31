iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 179,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,475,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,905,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $122.88 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $92.83 and a 1-year high of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.