iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the period.

ICSH stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

