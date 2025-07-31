JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $390.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $371.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $374.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,435 shares of company stock worth $4,455,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

