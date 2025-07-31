KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $358.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $371.03 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $374.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.64 and its 200 day moving average is $289.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 105,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

