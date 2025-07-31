KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 236.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.07% of Onespan worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

