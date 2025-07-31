KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 3,697 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.
OUTFRONT Media Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.
OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.
Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media
In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. This trade represents a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT
OUTFRONT Media Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OUTFRONT Media
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.