KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 3,697 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. This trade represents a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

